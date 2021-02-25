As quoted by the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said he feels his side could have ‘sneaked a draw’ after their 3-2 loss to Watford.

Blackburn Rovers fell to a fifth consecutive defeat on Wednesday night, with the latest loss coming at the hands of promotion hunters Watford.

Tony Mowbray’s side were defeated 3-2, with a late Ben Brereton goal not enough to spark a late fightback.

Xisco Munoz’s Watford went two ahead through attackers Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr. Liverpool loan starlet Harvey Elliott pulled one back for Rovers on 43 minutes, sending Blackburn into the break 2-1 down.

However, Ken Sema added a third for Watford just after the hour mark, with the Swede’s strike proving to be the pivotal goal. Brereton’s 82nd-minute goal restored some late hope but it was the Hornets who took all three points.

Following the match, Blackburn Rovers manager Mowbray moved to deliver his verdict.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 57-year-old heaped praise on their opponents, lamenting a ‘nervy’ defensive display. Here’s what he had to say:

“We played against a very good team. We could feel their quality right from the very start.

“They have a very experienced team when you think of Hughes, Cleverley and Gosling, never mind their £90m front three. You could feel their threat when they broke away.

“I felt we dug in and gave a good account of ourselves and we could have sneaked a draw late on as well. If anything, looking at the nature of the goals, it looked a bit nervy at the back from us tonight, even with the goalkeeper, who has been amazing for us this season. There was a little bit of uncertainty and it’s a disappointing and frustrating evening for us.

“But there were some good performances tonight from individuals. Armstrong looked a Premier League player again. Harvey Elliott is a super talent. Rothwell was good tonight.

“They took the points, we gave it our best shot but we fell a little bit short.”

The Wednesday night defeat deals another hammer blow to Blackburn’s fading play-off chances.

The Ewood Park outfit now sit in 15th place after registering their 14th loss of the season. As it stands, Blackburn sit 10 points away from the top-six spots and 10 points above the relegation zone.