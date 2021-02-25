Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the temporary departure of full-back Jamie Mascoll on their official club website, with the ex-Charlton Athletic ace linking up with Irish side Waterford.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Mascoll was among the Bolton Wanderers players omitted from their squad to make way for January incomings.

Alongside fellow Wanderers defender Jak Hickman, the 23-year-old absent from their EFL squad list.

Shortly after the announcement, the pair were challenged by Trotters boss Ian Evatt to show they can make it back into the first-team picture. Now, it has been confirmed that Mascoll has left the club on a temporary basis.

As confirmed on Wednesday night, Irish side Waterford have swooped in to sign the left-sided player on loan. Mascoll will remain with the club until the end of the season, giving him the chance to get game time away from Bolton.

With a move away sealed, the London-born ace will be looking to prove his worth and show that he can break back into the Bolton side upon returning from his loan stint.

In the first half of the season, Mascoll featured nine times for Bolton are joining in the summer.

The defender has experience of playing in the Football League but was unable to break into Evatt’s starting 11. After coming through Charlton Athletic’s youth academy, Mascoll netted one goal in six senior appearances for the club.

Following the end of his stint at The Valley, Wycombe moved to snap him up on a free transfer. At Adams Park, Mascoll played in nine games across his only season with the club.