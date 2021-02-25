Speaking to the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday’s caretaker boss Neil Thompson has confirmed Keiren Westwood and Massimo Luongo are both set for stints on the sidelines.

Both Westwood and Luongo were absent from Wednesday’s midweek defeat at the hands of promotion hunters Brentford.

The Owls were beaten 3-0 by Thomas Frank’s side, condemning them to a third consecutive Championship defeat. Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sorensen secured all three points for Brentford. The victory sees Frank’s outfit return to winning ways after a run of three losses in a row.

Joe Wildsmith came into the side in the place of the missing Westwood, while Luongo hasn’t made a Championship appearance since February 2nd.

Now, an update on the duo’s fitness has emerged from Neil Thompson.

Speaking to the club’s official website following the Brentford defeat, the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss confirmed Luongo is set for five to six weeks on the sidelines. As for Westwood, the timescale of his rib injury is unknown. Here’s what he had to say:

“Keiren pulled out of training and it’s a rib issue so we’ve had him scanned and there’s a fracture. I can’t put a time on it because with ribs they just have to heal. It’s a piece of string really.

“With Massimo, he returned to some light training. But, his knee flared up and I don’t think he will be available for five or six weeks.”

With Westwood out, Wildsmith will likely continue in between the sticks. Cameron Dawson is out through injury, meaning youngster Luke Jackson made the bench vs the Bees.

Midfielders Sam Hutchinson, Joel Pelupessy, Liam Shaw and Fisayo Dele-Bashuri are all options for Thompson will Luongo set for an extended stint out.