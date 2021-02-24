Another game, another loss, another disappointing display for Sheffield Wednesday fans to come to terms with.

Whilst losing 3-0 to high-flying Brentford is no disgrace, it was still a result that sees Wednesday in the thick of a relegation scrap.

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table on just 28 points. Despite a -6 point reduction against them, they are just three points shy of safety.

Owls fans – disappointment; Chansiri causes anger

A loss is a loss in football and is something that all fans can take – to a degree. It’s the manner of loss that really gets the goat up of some fans.

Whilst the manager of a club is usually the one where the buck stops and bad results see the end of – Wednesday fans are not overly critical of Neil Thompson.

It has been 57 days since the Owls Thai owner, Dejphon Chansiri, sacked the underperforming Tony Pulis. Since then, Thompson has been the club’s interim manager.

For many fans, the slapdash way that the current campaign has been handled by Chansiri is the focus of disappointment. Maybe not totally but many do see their owner as symptomatic of the rot at the club.

Disappointed yet again, many Owls fans have been vociferous in their comments on Twitter after the Brentford loss. Here is a selection of what they have had to say:

I genuinely don’t believe changing manager will do anything. The squad is unbalanced and does not have any strengths. Damage is done. #SWFC — Barx (@sam31405869) February 24, 2021

I take it back were not sleep walking to league 1 were nose diving to it. Although Thomson may not be the answer he certainly is not the problem. We need to win around 50% of our remaining games. #swfc — Gary Abbey (@garyabbey44) February 24, 2021

League 1 tour 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 #swfc — Kristian Stephenson (@maltbyowl) February 24, 2021

I have just ordered a load of paint to decorate on Saturday. I am literally choosing to watch paint dry rather than watch the game. #swfc — rayella (@yeh_good_thanks) February 24, 2021

Wonder if Chansiri will still be trying to bang shirts out at £60 ……. and season tickets at £500+, when were fighting in League 1 next season? 😂 #swfc — Jon Fish (@jonfish78) February 24, 2021

@swfc relagation Party end of season drinks are on you 😃😁😀 — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) February 24, 2021

Luton and Rotherham next are 2 big games, both on bad runs so you know what’s going to happen. It’s so predictable. I’ve accepted relegation at this point, would be the 4th one I’ve had to endure. Even if we stay up, I won’t be renewing next season. #swfc — Liam 🏠 (@LiamK2292) February 24, 2021

I seriously believe Sir Alex could take over tomoz and nothing would change..These players aren’t very good..The owner isn’t very good..The squad assembled for a 46 game championship season is horrific.#swfc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) February 24, 2021

There’s not a single thing about this club that makes me feel any sort of positivity. Rotten from top to bottom. Chansiri Out. #swfc — Alex (@AS__1867) February 24, 2021