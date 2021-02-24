Another game, another loss, another disappointing display for Sheffield Wednesday fans to come to terms with.

Whilst losing 3-0 to high-flying Brentford is no disgrace, it was still a result that sees Wednesday in the thick of a relegation scrap.

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table on just 28 points. Despite a -6 point reduction against them, they are just three points shy of safety.

Owls fans – disappointment; Chansiri causes anger

A loss is a loss in football and is something that all fans can take – to a degree. It’s the manner of loss that really gets the goat up of some fans.

Whilst the manager of a club is usually the one where the buck stops and bad results see the end of – Wednesday fans are not overly critical of Neil Thompson.

It has been 57 days since the Owls Thai owner, Dejphon Chansiri, sacked the underperforming Tony Pulis. Since then, Thompson has been the club’s interim manager.

For many fans, the slapdash way that the current campaign has been handled by Chansiri is the focus of disappointment. Maybe not totally but many do see their owner as symptomatic of the rot at the club.

Disappointed yet again, many Owls fans have been vociferous in their comments on Twitter after the Brentford loss. Here is a selection of what they have had to say: