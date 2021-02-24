Bournemouth lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

Jonathan Woodgate took charge of his first game as Bournemouth’s official manager tonight, having landed the job until the end of the season.

He’s proved a contested appointment among fans and the former Middlesbrough boss didn’t do himself any favours with an overtly defensive display against top-six contenders Cardiff.

Goals from Sean Morrison and Kieffer Moore gave the Bluebirds a two-goal lead at half-time, with Shane long netting his second goal for the Cherries in the second-half.

One name stood out for Bournemouth fans though – Diego Rico. The 28-year-old made his 25th Championship appearance of the season tonight, but fans weren’t impressed with his performance tonight.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Rico’s performance v Cardiff City tonight:

Diego Rico having one of his worst games in recent memory #AFCB #BOUCAR — Ahmed Shooble (@AhmedShooble) February 24, 2021

Zemura should given his chance he cannot be worse than Rico #afcb — Nick Smith (@afcbbeachboy) February 24, 2021

A 75 year old Charlie Daniels would run quicker and be more effective than Diego Rico. #afcb — Ben (@Ben_ives97) February 24, 2021

Get the youth players on. Zemura could easily do a better job than Rico, aswell as Anthony up front #afcb — jay (@jay19___) February 24, 2021

I don’t want to see Rico come out for the 2nd half #afcb — Nick Smith (@afcbbeachboy) February 24, 2021