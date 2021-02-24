His name may be up in lights around Hillsborough as befits the owner of Sheffield Wednesday, but it isn’t a name lit up by many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

As Sheffield Wednesday continue to travel the swing of inconsistency, it looks increasingly likely they’ll stay in a relegation battle.

Tonight’s 3-0 loss away at Brentford meant they stay in the bottom three, three points away from safety on just 28 points.

Sheffield Wednesday – a club really in crisis

Already suffering a -12 start to the season, later halved, the Owls have been up against it since the start of the season.

They have already burned through two managers with Garry Monk first feeling the Chansiri axe after 14 months in charge.

His replacement, Tony Pulis, lasted 45 days and 10 games – 10 games with just ONE win. After a falling out with Dejphon Chansiri – the axe fell on him too.

That was 57 days ago and Wednesday have been without a permanent manager since then. Neil Thompson has fronted up and galvanised the Owls but you cannot beat the security afforded by a permanent boss.

Nixon asked question by fan – dismissive response

Of course, whilst the ultimate buck stops at the manager, the decisions are made higher up and that has fans asking questions of Chansiri.

One exasperated fan, early on in tonight’s game against Brentford, asked a question of Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

@reluctantnicko looks like another loss for Wednesday tonight. Surely Chansiri has to act now and get a manager in? — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) February 24, 2021

Nixon, who is very active on Twitter was quick to reply:

If he knew what to do … https://t.co/eFohqTnR7b — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 24, 2021

Not only was Nixon quick to reply to the tagged question from the Owls fan, but he was also equally quick and dismissive of Chansiri’s ability to get himself into action.

