Blackburn Rovers lost 3-2 at home to Watford in the Championship tonight.

Pressure remains on Tony Mowbray after his Blackburn Rovers side lost at home to Watford tonight, owing to yet another tired defensive display.

Watford had a two-goal lead on 38 minutes, after Joao Pedro’s early opener and Ismaila Sarr’s goal shortly before half-time.

Harvey Elliot would make the score 2-1 at Watford at the break, but Ken Sema sealed the away win for Watford with a goal on the hour mark – Ben Brereton would score a second for Rovers late on, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Rovers have now lost their last five Championship fixtures. They’re plummeting down the Championship table and now find themselves in 15th.

Two names came under the spotlight tonight, and not for the first time since signing last month – defensive pairing Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say about the loan youngsters on Twitter tonight:

I haven't really seen the hype over Taylor Harwood-Bellis yet, I've got to say I expected more, Branthwaite is very raw aswell they're missing an experienced defender alongside them #Rovers — Tom (@tombury89) February 24, 2021

Send branthwaite and harwood bellis back — Thomas Martin (@Tom_martin18) February 24, 2021

Harwood Bellis and Branthwaite is the worst pairing we’ve ever had, they do not work together one bit — Finlay 🌶 (@FMcKennaBRFC) February 24, 2021

Harwood-Bellis and Branthwaite aren’t up to it! #Rovers — Andy Brown (@andybrown047) February 24, 2021

It would be an honest and legitimate question, would we not have been better giving carter, magloire or grayson game time? Branthwaite impressed early on but bellis looks really nervous on and off the ball. #Rovers — Ryan Higgins (@Ryan1151) February 24, 2021