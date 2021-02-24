Swansea City beat Coventry City 1-0 in the Championship this evening.

Swansea City would’ve been gunning to claim all three points at home to Championship strugglers Coventry City tonight, who avoided a sixth-straight defeat with a shock win v Brentford last week.

The Sky Blues gave a good enough account of themselves in the first-half and would go into half-time level.

But Ben Cabango scored soon after the break to give Swansea City the lead, which they held onto to keep the pace on the top three.

As for Coventry, they remain in 20th-place of the Championship table with a five-point buffer to Rotherham United in 22nd.

One player stood out for Coventry fans tonight though – goalkeeper Ben Wilson was largely deemed to be at fault for Cabango’s goal, looking as though the 28-year-old was stuck on his line as the corner came in.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on Twitter about Wilson’s performance tonight:

Wilson needed to claim that one. Went in really tentatively — Tomos Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 (@Tomprice98ccfc) February 24, 2021

What’s Wilson doing — bobbygoodyer (@bobbygoodyer) February 24, 2021

Simply put, Marosi is a better keeper than Wilson, why aren't we playing him?#PUSB — Simon Lillicrap (@SimonLSport) February 24, 2021

Not great keeping from Wilson there #pusb https://t.co/ooTlIhUkwZ — Paul Yates (@PaulJYates) February 24, 2021

Wilson just has to better there #PUSB — Neil Jones (@neilj951) February 24, 2021