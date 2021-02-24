Barnsley beat Stoke City 2-0 in the Championship this evening.

Stoke City travelled to Barnsley where they’d look to capitalise on back-to-back wins in the Championship.

Despite a strong showing in the January transfer window, Stoke City have struggled since the turn of the year having not won in any of their opening seven Championship games of 2021.

Barnsley took the lead in the first-half thanks to a sublime effort from young midfielder Callum Styles, with Daryl Dike adding Barnsley’s second in injury time of the second-half.

Despite what was another tried performance from Stoke City, it was some of O’Neill’s substitutes that stirred debate on Twitter – he replaced Steven Fletcher and Jordan Thompson for Sam Vokes and Joe Allen shortly into second-half.

Those changes were seen as largely negative from O’Neill whose side slip down to 10th in the Championship table.

See what these Stoke City fans had to say on Twitter about O’Neill’s substitutions:

what is he doing?! — DevonSCFC (@DevonScfc) February 24, 2021

couldn’t think of two worse subs😭😭 — Lewis Hubball (@lewis_hubball) February 24, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING — Josh Ryder-Flint (@joshryder_flint) February 24, 2021

As said most weeks. His substitutions are dismal. What's he playing at? https://t.co/vmuD8yiviI — Dan (@MiaSanStoke) February 24, 2021

Can we stop subbing on Vokes. He literally does nothing? https://t.co/H9Gngi7lfS — Ben. (@Ben20_Stfc) February 24, 2021

Congrats on the win Barnsley, we have evidently decided we don’t want to score this game#SCFC #EFL #SkyBetChampionship https://t.co/S5lJD4ByYf — The big cam (@The_Big_Cam) February 24, 2021

Does he know we’re losing https://t.co/yx69iwnTkY — George Shenton (@SCFCShenton) February 24, 2021