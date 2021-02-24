AFC Bournemouth are bringing in Joe Jordan as a first-team coach, as per a report by the Bournemouth Echo.

The Cherries are adding the experienced coach to their backroom staff.

Jordan, who is 69 years old, will assist their new boss Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.

He starts work tomorrow and joins former Norwich City and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Gary O’Neill, who has left his role at Liverpool Under-23’s, as a first-team coach with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Jordan spent his playing career with the likes of Leeds United, Manchester United, AC Milan and Southampton before delving into the coaching world.

He has managed Bristol City, Hearts and Stoke City in the past but has more recently just been a number two.

Jordan has worked alongside Harry Redknapp on a number of occasions and first linked up with him at Portsmouth, having previously had a couple of caretaker manager stints at Fratton Park.

He then followed him to Tottenham Hotspur and QPR. He was part of Redknapp’s backroom staff when the Hoops gained promotion to the Premier League in 2014 when they beat Derby County at Wembley, meaning he has experience of getting out of the Championship.

Jordan last worked under Steve Agnew at Middlesbrough and will be looking forward to his return to the game with Bournemouth now.

The Cherries are currently 6th in the league and are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League.