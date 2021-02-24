Brentford beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the Championship this evening.

Sheffield Went into tonight’s game at the Griffin Park Community Stadium looking to deal Brentford their fourth-straight defeat in the Championship.

The Bees had lost their top spot after some dogged form leading up to tonight’s clash, but Thomas Frank’s side would be in front before half-time.

Bryan Mbeumo scored for the home side, with Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sorensen sealing what’d be a comfortable home win for Brentford in the second-half.

The defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table, still with three points separating them from Birmingham City in 21st.

Neil Thompson’s side never really looked like troubling Brentford tonight and one player stood out as having little-to-no impact on the game – Elias Kachunga.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about 28-year-old’s performance tonight:

Got to throw brown on to play in behind strikers. Problem is kachunga works hard but offers ZERO goal threat. — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) February 24, 2021

After Reach & Kachunga have been subbed can we leave them both at the bottoming the M1 please. Useless at best #swfc — Glen SWFC B (@growlers6) February 24, 2021

He shouldn’t play again either – and we would be more affective if we take Kachunga off and didn’t replace him with anyone. — dean (@spadger09) February 24, 2021

Trying to think of what positives kachunga brings to the team. and cant think of any. #swfc — Jordan Armitage (@Jordanswfcno1) February 24, 2021

Really don’t understand Kachunga playing over Paterson. Not good at anything #swfc — Christian Föx (@itschristianfox) February 24, 2021