According to James Hunter (tweet – below), a reporter for The Chronicle, Sunderland will be facing Crewe Alexandra at the weekend with up to four players set to miss out.

LJ: Bailey Wright is two weeks away from a return, Tom Flanagan is a week away.

Ross Stewart has been out running on the grass this week.

Josh Scowen has a minor niggle but could be involved this weekend. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 24, 2021

Sunderland on a surge but could be four short

Sunderland not only have a new owner at the helm, but they are also surging up the Sky Bet League One table.

The Black Cats sit in 5th place in the table at the moment. The 50 points that they have earned thus far puts them just seven points shy of the automatic promotion places.

They face 11th-placed Crewe Alexandra at the weekend. The form that Lee Johnson’s men are showing at the moment, you’d fancy them to get the three points on offer.

However, as James Hunter tweeted (above), they could be without four players for that game.

Sunderland absentees vs Crewe Alexandra

Bailey Wright (confirmed)

28-year-old Aussie international Wright has featured in 26 games for Sunderland this season, scoring two goals.

A 2020 free transfer from Bristol City, Wright has missed the last two games against Burton and Fleetwood with Hunter saying he will miss the next two weeks.

Tom Flanagan (confirmed)

Wright’s fellow centre-back Flanagan has made 15 appearances for the Black Cats in their 2020/21 campaign thus far.

He arrived at Sunderland on a free from Burton Albion but has only featured two times in the Wearside outfit’s 13 games. Out for a further week.

Ross Stewart (confirmed)

24-year-old striker Stewart arrived as a Deadline Day signing at the end of January from Ross County. Featured in 19 games for Ross County before his move south of the border, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

His £300,000 capture saw him arrive with a hamstring issue. Hasn’t made his debit – Hunter confirms that he’s back out running on the grass.

Josh Scowen (doubtful)

27-year-old midfielder Scowen joined Sunderland in January 2020 from Championship outfit QPR.

The former Barnsley midfielder has featured in 26 League One games for Lee Johnson’s side, providing one assist. He also has four EFL Trophy games under his belt with an output of two goals and three assists. His status for Saturday is said to be a possibility if he comes through his niggle.