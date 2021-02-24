Norwich City want £35 million for Max Aarons this summer.

The Championship man has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Bayern Munich over recent times.

Aarons was the subject of a bid worth up to £20 million by Roma in January but Norwich value him £15 million higher than that, according to a report by The Sun.

Aarons, who is 21 years old, is focusing on the Canaries’ push for promotion at the moment but they could face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Norwich managed to keep hold of Aarons after their relegation from the Premier League last term and he has helped them rise to the top of the Championship table this season under Daniel Farke.

The youngster began his career at Luton Town but switched to the Canaries in 2016. He penned his first professional contract two years later and was handed his senior debut in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Stevenage.

Aarons has since 117 appearances for Norwich’s first-team and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2019.

He will be looking to do the same again in a few months time but is catching the eye of some big clubs with his long-term future at Carrow Road up in the air.

Aarons and Norwich are in action this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers.

Will Aarons be at Norwich next season?