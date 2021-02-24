Peterborough United and Swindon Town have both tried to sign free agent goalkeeper Luke Steele, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The stopper is a free agent but is unable to join a Football League club due to a FIFA rule that he can’t play for another team this season.

Steele, who is 36 years old, has already played for Stamford AFC, Peterborough Northern Star Reserves and Spalding Sunday League side Jubilee FC this term.

He remains a free agent since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, having spent the final year-and-a-half of his time at the City Ground on loan at fellow Championship side Millwall as cover.

The ex-England youth international is a vastly experienced ‘keeper and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

Peterborough wanted to bring him in last week to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department but were blocked in their attempts.

Their director of football Barry Fry has said: “It’s a FIFA rule apparently. Luke was heartbroken. He was going to join Swindon at one point, but he would have preferred to play for us as he wanted to give something back to the club that started his career, a bit like Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies have done.

“We’d agreed a deal with Luke and we had a shirt with his name and a number on it ready for him, but it all fell through. The only club I knew Luke had played for was Stamford. Luke rang the EFL to get clarification, but they said they were bound by FIFA regulations.”

Steele’s hunt for a new club goes on and he has previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley.

It was at Barnsley where he played the most games and he made 227 appearances for the Yorkshire club during his time at Oakwell.