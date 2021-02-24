Huddersfield Town have moments ago announced the signing of ex-Arsenal and Toulouse striker Yaya Sanogo from the free-agent market.

His signing is completed, say the club, barring the usual international clearance being granted.

Yaya Sanogo: Arsenal to Huddersfield – a football journey

Massy-born Sanogo started out in football in his native France with Les Ulis before a move to AJ Auxerre and their youth set-up.

After working his way into the first-team picture, Sanogo was acquired from the French outfit on a free transfer in July 2013. He spent four years at the London club, making 20 first-team appearances for the Gunners.

The rest of his time in England was filled out by loans away from The Emirates to Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic. He left Arsenal on a free transfer to French side Toulouse in early-July 2017.

He was released as a free agent at the end of last season after 72 games for Toulouse, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

Sanogo capture – club reaction

His pre-signing medical was done in France and Sanogo now must isolate before joining the Terriers.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said of Sanogo’s capture:

“It’s great that he has experience of playing in England, including the Championship, as it should allow him to hit the ground running. It was also clear from our discussions with him that he has excellent command of the language, and that he’s a positive person.“

Affirming that Sanogo has been in training in France, Town head coach Carlos Corberan added:

“Yaya is a player who has a background in English football, something that can make his adaptation to the Championship easier. Physically he has a different profile to the strikers we already have in attack and it can help to increase the offensive versatility of the team.”

Huddersfield Town are a side beset by inconsistency this season. They can go from whooping the likes of promotion-challenging Swansea City to getting spanked by an improving Derby County in the space of successive games.

Bringing in a striker of the undoubted calibre of Yaya Sanogo this late in the campaign could be the impetus the club needs to fire them into a more consistent end to the current campaign.

