During the late-80s, the satirical puppet show Spitting Image parodied politician John Major by having him turn greyer and more non-descript every time he appeared on the screen.

That’s what is happening to Aitor Karanka and his reign at Birmingham City. However, it is the colour draining from Blues fans that is more the concern.

Loss after loss and bad performance after bad performance has been enough for many fans of the club to turn on Karanka. After all, it is with the manager where the buck usually stops.

Norwich loss sees Karanka notch up 17 on the board

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport

It was an all too familiar occurrence for Spaniard Karanka against Norwich – another big L in the boss’ performance column.

Birmingham City fans had been calling for a response from their players and, in fairness, that response couldn’t be faulted.

However, an even first-half was undone in the second 45 minutes with some City fans pointing to Karanka’s changes as being at fault.

READ: ‘Sleep walking into league one’ – These Birmingham City fans have had enough and want one big change at St Andrew’s

Birmingham City went behind to a Teemu Pukki goal (28′) and also saw the Finn miss a penalty (35′). Ivan Sanchez (39′ ) levelled things for the home side giving the game a 1-1 half-time scoreline.

The battle of the opening 45 went to the Blues but it was a Norwich City second half thanks to a second from Pukki (76′) and a late goal for Olver Skipp (90+4′) which gave the scoreline a flattering look for the Canaries.

In all, it was Karanka’s 17th loss whilst in charge at St Andrew’s – a span of just 33 games. In those 33 games, the Spaniard has won just SIX games in total.

‘Clueless’ Karanka blasted by fans

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport

Aitor Karanka gave the following post-match interview (tweet below) and it was an interview seized upon by disgruntled Blues fans.

A lot of what they had to say was savage. Here is a selection of their thoughts in direct reply to the above tweet:

And, finally this one via the medium of a Simpsons gif:

Is it time that Aitor Karanka fell on his sword at Birmingham City and walked away?

Yes.

An honourable thing to do.

No.

Not all his fault.