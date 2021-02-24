During the late-80s, the satirical puppet show Spitting Image parodied politician John Major by having him turn greyer and more non-descript every time he appeared on the screen.

That’s what is happening to Aitor Karanka and his reign at Birmingham City. However, it is the colour draining from Blues fans that is more the concern.

Loss after loss and bad performance after bad performance has been enough for many fans of the club to turn on Karanka. After all, it is with the manager where the buck usually stops.

Norwich loss sees Karanka notch up 17 on the board

It was an all too familiar occurrence for Spaniard Karanka against Norwich – another big L in the boss’ performance column.

Birmingham City fans had been calling for a response from their players and, in fairness, that response couldn’t be faulted.

However, an even first-half was undone in the second 45 minutes with some City fans pointing to Karanka’s changes as being at fault.

READ: ‘Sleep walking into league one’ – These Birmingham City fans have had enough and want one big change at St Andrew’s

Birmingham City went behind to a Teemu Pukki goal (28′) and also saw the Finn miss a penalty (35′). Ivan Sanchez (39′ ) levelled things for the home side giving the game a 1-1 half-time scoreline.

The battle of the opening 45 went to the Blues but it was a Norwich City second half thanks to a second from Pukki (76′) and a late goal for Olver Skipp (90+4′) which gave the scoreline a flattering look for the Canaries.

In all, it was Karanka’s 17th loss whilst in charge at St Andrew’s – a span of just 33 games. In those 33 games, the Spaniard has won just SIX games in total.

‘Clueless’ Karanka blasted by fans

Aitor Karanka gave the following post-match interview (tweet below) and it was an interview seized upon by disgruntled Blues fans.

💬 Aitor Karanka gives his post-match thoughts following tonight's defeat to Norwich. pic.twitter.com/hIRCFSb7xl — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 23, 2021

A lot of what they had to say was savage. Here is a selection of their thoughts in direct reply to the above tweet:

I’m lost if we were as good as them why did tgey get 3 and we got 1 Yes officials are absolutely bloody awful but they are every week

Why do you keep playing San Slow J

I don’t understand it the champions far too fast and aggressive for his passive style of play — Alan Drew (@AlanDre99660400) February 23, 2021

Truly inspirational. What a guy. — Dean William Smith (@DeanWSmith79) February 24, 2021

We’re stuck with him now, no way the board will sack him, he should have gone before Xmas — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi71851275) February 24, 2021

32 points. Only 9 of them at home. Speaks volumes. Tactically rubbish. — Brian B. (@BrianBr41198151) February 23, 2021

Can someone please ask him his thought process and reasonings behind his seemingly ridiculous substitutions game after game?? 😡 @Karanka #KRO — Alastair Smith (@smudger6952) February 24, 2021

Announce Sacking ! — Sean Pegg (@iamseanyp) February 23, 2021

Hasn’t @Karanka been fired yet. How does he still have a job? — Gurjeevan singh (@Jeeves1969) February 23, 2021

And, finally this one via the medium of a Simpsons gif:

Is it time that Aitor Karanka fell on his sword at Birmingham City and walked away?