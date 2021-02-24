Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has clarified that Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw’s move to Celtic remains unchanged following the departure of Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Lennon left his position at Celtic last night. It comes after a hugely contested season in which Celtic now find themselves 18 points behind runaway leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic though had reportedly agreed a pre-contract deal with Sheffield Wednesday’s Shaw last month.

That too has proved to be a contested move among many Sheffield Wednesday fans, but Howson claims that ‘nothing has hanged’ with regards to that deal:

RE Liam Shaw to Celtic, I’m told nothing has changed following Neil Lennon’s departure. A pre-contract deal has been agreed and Shaw will join Celtic in the summer.#SWFC — Dom Howson (@domhowson) February 24, 2021

After the news was reported of Shaw’s summer move to Celtic, there was debate as to whether caretaker manager Neil Thompson should use him in his team selections anymore.

Similar went down at QPR where Mark Warburton told Bright Osayi-Samuel he wouldn’t be selected after his Fenerbahce agreement, but Thompson opted to start Shaw in the clash with Birmingham City last weekend.

But yet more controversy would surround the youngster – he was shown a second yellow card against Birmingham City, who went on to beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

It’s a huge result at the bottom of the Championship table, but Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to redeem themselves against Brentford tonight.

A win could pull the Owls level on 31 points with Birmingham City who currently sit a place above the drop zone in 21st.

It’ll be a huge ask for Sheffield Wednesday to take anything from Brentford tonight. The Bees though have lost their last three in the Championship, and tonight could prove difficult for both.