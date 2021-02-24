Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has provided an update on the contract situations of first-team trio Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson and Britt Assombalonga.

All three of the attackers’ contracts are due to expire at the end of the current campaign and Warnock was asked if he is keen to tie the trio to new deals to keep them at the club beyond the summer.

The Boro boss previously had confirmed that they have offered last season’s top scorer Ashley Fletcher a new contract, however the striker does want to wait until the end of the season to weigh up his options.

That left the question of Assombalonga and Johnson, two first-team players who are also nearing the end of their current deals, to which Warnock provided an update to supporters.

“There hasn’t really been anything new with Britt [Assombalonga],” he confirmed.

“I had a chat with him in pre-season, but nothing really since.

“I think Marvin has an extension clause in his deal and I’m not sure but I think he’s played enough to earn that.”

Warnock went on to say how pleased he has been with Johnson and although he may feel aggrieved to have been a substitute in recent weeks, he still has a part to play in the squad going forwards.

“I have been happy with Marvin this season.

“He’s been a bit disappointed of late to be left out and he’s taken his bat and ball home a couple of times in training, you know, sulky face and all that.

“But that doesn’t bother me. As long as he comes on and plays like he did on Saturday I’m quite happy with that.”

Assombalonga and Johnson have both been used in rotation so far this campaign with competition for places rife at Middlesbrough. The former is in direct competition with Fletcher and Chuba Akpom up front.

Whereas the latter is looking to get in the squad ahead of Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, Hayden Coulson, Marcus Browne and January signings Neeskens Kebano, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Yannick Bolasie.

Mendez-Laing and goalkeeper Jordan Archer will also see their contracts come to an end in June, although Warnock did not provide an update on the duo.