Aldershot Town have re-signed Giles Phillips on loan from Wycombe Wanderers, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has returned to the National League side on a one-month loan deal.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, spent time with the Shots earlier this season and made 10 appearances for them in all competitions.

He has now been allowed to move back there and will be looking forward to getting some more game time under his belt.

Phillips was released by QPR at the end of last season and was subsequently snapped up by Wycombe on a free transfer.

He had spent time on loan with Gareth Ainsworth’s side in the last campaign and they opted to bring him in on a permanent basis to add more options and depth to their defensive department.

However, the centre-back has found game time hard to come by so far in the Championship.

Phillips is from America and started his career locally with spells as a youngster at FC Barrington USA and Carthage College.

He moved to England to pursue his football career and joined QPR in 2017. He was a regular for the Hoops at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, they loaned him out to Wycombe last season and played 16 games for the Chairboys as they were promoted to the Championship for the first time in their history.

Good signing for Aldershot?