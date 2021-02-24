The Sun’s Alan Nixon says Sheffield Wednesday aren’t on the lookout for a manager as it stands, with Neil Thompson still in caretaker charge.

Tony Pulis’ Sheffield Wednesday sacking seems an age ago. The Welshman’s 45-day stint in charge at Hillsborough came to a bitter end shortly before New Year, with Thompson having been in temporary charge since.

He’s had a largely positive impact on the club – Wednesday have picked up a handful of wins to give themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival, but inconsistencies remain.

It’s looked as though Thompson will be in charge until the summer for a while and it continues to look that way, with owner Dejphon Chansiri likely to resume his managerial search in the summer.

Giving an update on Chansiri and his ongoing search for Pulis’ successor, Alan Nixon tweeted earlier:

You never know with the owner. But not just now. https://t.co/fDvcaaqc7I — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 24, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday have parted ways with two managers this season – Garry Monk and Pulis.

The way that the latter’s spell turned out looks to have shone Sheffield Wednesday, and particularly Chansiri in a bad light, making the managerial position somewhat untenable.

But the summer transfer window and pre-season presents Chansiri’s best opportunity to find his club’s next permanent manager.

With relegation into League One on the cards the Thai businessman could be planning his next appointment with that in mind.

But for now, the club look content to see out the season under Thompson who next takes his side to Brentford in the Championship tonight.

Another huge test for the Owls, but an unexpected win could bring them up to 21st.