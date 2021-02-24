Sunderland claimed their fourth-straight win in all competitions last night, overcoming Fleetwood Town 2-0 in League One.

It’s another win in front of their new owner and one that takes them up to 5th in the League One table. Sunderland since the takeover of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus have been given a new burst of life and look set to claim a top-six spot this season.

But how far can Lee Johnson’s side go this season? The former Bristol City boss has only been at the helm for a few months but already has his side playing some of the best football they’ve played since their Premier League demise.

One man behind Johnson’s revolution is Aiden McGeady – the Irishman has returned from his Phil Parkinson exile to become a hugely important part of this Sunderland side.

Tweeting on Sunderland’s chances of securing a top-six finish in League One this season, The Sun’s Alan Nixon outed McGeady as a vital part of any success they have:

Mad scramble at top. As long as McGeady stays interested … deffo top six maybe better. https://t.co/HiwRCeYOC1 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 24, 2021

Having been so underused during Parkinson’s tenure, McGeady’s return just goes to show how dark and dismal the start of Sunderland’s season was.

Parkinson’s football was turgid, painful to watch and wholly ineffective. But Johnson seems the perfect fit and looks to compliment the newfound ideas of Louis-Dreyfus well.

As for McGeady, the 34-year-old is enjoying some of the best football of his latter career. He’s now made 14 League One appearances this season, racking up two goals and an incredible 10 assists.

He’ll be a huge player for them in the season run-in and if he stays fit, Sunderland have a fighting chance.