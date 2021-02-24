Lincoln City lost their top spot in League One after last night’s 2-2 draw at home to Swindon Town, allowing Peterborough United to move into 1st.

Michael Appleton will have been hugely frustrated after his side’s draw with League One strugglers Swindon Town last night.

Despite taking a point, Swindon have the league’s worst away record and Lincoln City would’ve been banking on an easy three points to strengthen their promotion bid.

But twice in the first-half, the Imps found themselves a goal behind – Jordan Garrick and Brett Pitman scored either side of a Jorge Grant penalty.

Morgan Rogers found an equaliser on the hour-mark but after that, Swindon frustrated Lincoln who had to settle for a point.

After the game, plenty of Imps fans were quick to point out the absence of club captain Liam Bridcutt. The 31-year-old has missed the last four outings owing to a calf injury, with Lincoln claiming just one win in those four and conceding six in the process.

His experience and solidity in the middle of the pitch is something that Lincoln City are currently missing. His return date is not yet known but he was spotted on the pitch last night during the pre-match warm-up – another reminder of his leadership qualities.

Appleton will be hoping that Bridcutt is back sooner rather than later having seen his side lose their top spot, and go just four points clear of Hull City in 3rd.

Up next for the Imps is a trip down to Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend – see what these Lincoln City fans had to say on Twitter about Bridcutt’s absence last night:

We don’t look the same without grant in the forward role. Desperately need Bridcutt back. — Jamie Clark (@jsclark_) February 23, 2021

missing Walsh and Bridcutt a lot – will take a point when we haven't deserved one though — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) February 23, 2021

Our home form will cost us promotion. Second best tonight in difficult conditions. I see a difficult month ahead without Bridcutt, I just hope we are still in contention when we get our skipper back! — Leejmcintosh (@leejmcintosh) February 23, 2021

Can we pause the season till Bridcutt’s back. #MissingLink — Chris Konrath 💙 (@chriskonrath) February 23, 2021

Missing Bridcutt big time 😬 — SteveAKABob (@Steve1193imp) February 23, 2021

Possibly – but I also think maybe the lack of really experienced pro’s might hinder us.

Bridcutt and his experience is vital in my opinion, and we don’t have anyone else like that in the starting 11 . To get over the line, freshness will help, but experience helps more. — Dan Norton (@Dlnorton150879) February 23, 2021