Hull City’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow last night after a 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town. 

The Tigers have won once in their last six games and just five in their last 17.

They are in serious danger of slipping out of the race for promotion based on that form with many clubs below them having games in hand.

Grant McCann was lucky to keep his job after last season’s capitulation and is facing criticism again from Hull fans.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Read: Hull City midfielder reflects on Rangers spell

Promotion is the aim for the Tigers and anything other then that is a failure this season.

The pressure is on for McCann to turn things around but many supporters feel his time is up now and a change is needed immediately if the Yorkshire club are to return to the Championship this term.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Ipswich last night-

Are you still behind McCann, Hull fans?

Yes

No