Hull City’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow last night after a 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

The Tigers have won once in their last six games and just five in their last 17.

They are in serious danger of slipping out of the race for promotion based on that form with many clubs below them having games in hand.

Grant McCann was lucky to keep his job after last season’s capitulation and is facing criticism again from Hull fans.

Promotion is the aim for the Tigers and anything other then that is a failure this season.

The pressure is on for McCann to turn things around but many supporters feel his time is up now and a change is needed immediately if the Yorkshire club are to return to the Championship this term.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Ipswich last night-

McCann: “Judge me at the end of the season” We all judged you at the end of last season. Even if we miraculously get promoted I still want you out. After last season and his attitude my feelings will never change. #hcafc — Lee Scott 🎗 (@LeeScott92) February 23, 2021

We judged him at the end of last season. We can't afford for him to fail again surely? — John Uzzell 🎗 (@Uzzell01) February 23, 2021

If the club are serious about getting out of this league then they need to get rid of McCann. The form since early December would be enough for an ambitious club to sack their manager #hcafc — Luke Walker (@LukeWalk567) February 23, 2021

Just get gone McCann 👋🏻😬 #hcafc — Ry (@rybecketthcafc) February 23, 2021

Said it before McCann should have been sacked at halftime against Wigan last season when we were 7-0 down NOTHING has changed since to alter that opinion. #hcafc — tim clark (@timclark59) February 23, 2021

He needs to go. End of story. First time I’ve said it all season but McCann out. Night everyone. #hcafc — Liam Wray (@LiamWray8) February 23, 2021

No plan b McCann #hcafc — Mike Raynor 🎗 (@MikeR_hcafc) February 23, 2021

Are you still behind McCann, Hull fans?