Manchester United youngster James Garner has been impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest, but do Chris Hughton’s side have any chance of a permanent signing?

The 19-year-old made a handful of appearances for the Manchester United first-team last season. He was granted a loan move this time round and joined Watford for the first-half of the campaign, where he made 20 Championship appearances.

But his involvements at Watford dropped after Xisco Munoz came in as manager. It led to his brief return to United before joining up with Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season, and since, the Englishman has been a revelation.

Garner has featured in each of Forest’s last six – starting and playing all 90-minutes in five, and making a late cameo v Rotherham United last night.

His added creativity along with that of Filip Krovinovic, and the addition of Glenn Murray up top has made a world of difference for Hughton and Nottingham Forest who find themselves as many points from the top-six as they are from the bottom-three.

Hughton is quickly becoming a beloved man at the City Ground, and he’s been full of praise for Garner so far. He was asked by Nottingham Post earlier in the month if he was ‘surprised’ at Garner’s instant impact:

“Probably not so surprised,” Hughton said. “This is a player that played the first half of the season, not all of the games, at Watford.

“They wouldn’t have played him in the team in quite a few consecutive games just because they’ve taken him on loan.

“They would have put him in the team because he’d done well enough. So it’s not such a big surprise. I am really delighted for him though. It’s a really good education for him at his age playing at this level in this type of competition.”

Garner’s Manchester United contract runs until 2022, with the club having the option to extend it by a further year.

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might think is best for Garner next season remains a mystery – does he give him a full-season in the Championship at one club, say Forest? Or does he try and find a Premier League home for the 19-year-old?

Either way, a permanent transfer looks a long-shot for Forest, but fans would love to see either him or Krovinovic sign permanently – these two have given Forest a new lease of life in midfield and Hughton will miss them going into next season.