The pressure is starting to mount on Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer. 

The Addicks lost 2-1 at home to bottom of the league Burton Albion last night in a big dent to their promotion aspirations.

Charlton are now winless in their last three games and have slipped to 9th in the table, five points off the Play-Offs.

Some fans are calling for Bowyer’s head and are growing increasing frustrated with the recent performances and results.

David Rogers/Getty Images Sport

The London club’s aim this season was to get an immediate promotion back to the Championship but they are slipping down the division at the moment.

Bowyer has been through some tough spells during his time as the manager at the Valley and this is another one for him.

Next up for Charlton is a home fixture against Blackpool on Saturday and that is their chance to respond.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter after last night’s loss to Burton-

Are you still behind Bowyer, Charlton fans?

Yes

No