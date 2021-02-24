The pressure is starting to mount on Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer.

The Addicks lost 2-1 at home to bottom of the league Burton Albion last night in a big dent to their promotion aspirations.

Charlton are now winless in their last three games and have slipped to 9th in the table, five points off the Play-Offs.

Some fans are calling for Bowyer’s head and are growing increasing frustrated with the recent performances and results.

The London club’s aim this season was to get an immediate promotion back to the Championship but they are slipping down the division at the moment.

Bowyer has been through some tough spells during his time as the manager at the Valley and this is another one for him.

Next up for Charlton is a home fixture against Blackpool on Saturday and that is their chance to respond.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter after last night’s loss to Burton-

Pay Paul Cook whatever he wants #cafc — Andrew Marriott (@Marriott110) February 23, 2021

Bowyer out. Paul Cook in (if he fancies it). Seen enough. #cafc — Stephen Cole (@SJ_Cole08) February 23, 2021

Kills me to say it but it’s definitely time for bowyer to go. #cafc — Callum Nye (@Nye_1990) February 23, 2021

#cafc Im still a huge Bowyer fan but even I cant see us going forward under him anymore. Still a legend in my eyes, but I think its Time for Jackson or Euell to take over. — Liam (@LiamBirney) February 23, 2021

I’ve been very pro bowyer as he got us through possibly the worst time of our history. But that was woeful…. seems to have completely lost it, players all over the shop… Sunday league at best. #cafc — 🗡⭕️ (@jblock_webb) February 23, 2021

whether it’s Bowyer In or Bowyer Out, this is the worst footballing side i’ve seen in ages. No passion, no heart, no desire #cafc — Niall Brennan (@Niall__Brennan) February 23, 2021

Pretty certain we’re not far off the league position when Bowyer took over from Robinson. Well and truly embarrassing, but it’s okay he got us to a play off final #cafc — Robbie (@robbie210793) February 23, 2021

Bowyer has to go! #cafc — Sam CAFC (@skartz) February 23, 2021

Are you still behind Bowyer, Charlton fans?