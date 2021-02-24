Neil Lennon has resigned as manager of Celtic, as announced by their official club website.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new boss and have a big decision to make.

One name who appears to be a popular candidate amongst their fans on social media is ex-Bournemouth man Eddie Howe.

Howe, who is 43 years old, has been available since leaving the Cherries at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

He spent eight years with Bournemouth and guided them to promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2015. They stayed in the top flight for five years before dropping into the Championship last term.

Howe has earned a decent reputation for himself in England and could now be tempted by a move to Scotland with Celtic.

Here is what their fans have been saying about him on Twitter with Lennon leaving-

About time he walked but its too late he should of walked in October when we were on the bad run and had that big protest but hopefully we get someone like Eddie howe in next season and bring back the good times that we know of 🍀 #CelticFC #lennonsquit https://t.co/3VX9GSqynR — Ewan_67_lisbon_lions 🍀 (@ewan_starrs) February 24, 2021

Fair play to Neil Lennon for stepping down and not waiting for the sack when things clearly needed to change. Interesting to see who goes next. I wouldn’t mind seeing what Eddie Howe could do under those expectations.#Celtic #LennonOut — Sport Billy (@SportBilly__) February 24, 2021

Delighted Lennon has gone but I’m still concerned that sly fuck Kennedy is still hanging about like a bad smell. Kennedy is a big part of the problem as well. Based on options currently available Howe or Benitez for me as new manger. #NeilLennon #Celtic — Martin Strain (@MartinStrain) February 24, 2021

Eddie Howe

Steve Clarke

Roberto Martinez

Rafa Benitez

Any of them please Celtic — Michael Pagan (@pyum_pagan) February 23, 2021

Right @CelticFC anyone of the following please: Carlos Carvahal, Mark Hughes, Jesse Marsche, Roberto Martinez, Eddie Howe. #CelticFC — is it busy out chaps. (@BusyIt) February 23, 2021

Looks like Kennedy will be giving the rest of the season. I can't stress this enough though, if results and performances do improve he still should not get the job. Lampard and Jody Morris

Eddie Howe

Rafa Benitez Are my picks for the job, in that order. #Celtic #CelticFC — Adam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BornHeelAdam) February 24, 2021

My choice is Eddie Howe, I think he's a no brainer, done great work with Bournemouth, promotes youth, can work with a tight budget, I think he could bring the level of professionalism back that left when Rodgers went to Leicester. — Ross (@RJA8289) February 24, 2021

Should Celtic target Howe?