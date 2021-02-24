Neil Lennon has resigned as manager of Celtic, as announced by their official club website. 

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new boss and have a big decision to make.

One name who appears to be a popular candidate amongst their fans on social media is ex-Bournemouth man Eddie Howe.

Howe, who is 43 years old, has been available since leaving the Cherries at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

He spent eight years with Bournemouth and guided them to promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2015. They stayed in the top flight for five years before dropping into the Championship last term.

Howe has earned a decent reputation for himself in England and could now be tempted by a move to Scotland with Celtic.

Here is what their fans have been saying about him on Twitter with Lennon leaving-

