Tonight Birmingham City put in a much better display than recent games against Sky Bet Championship table-toppers Norwich City.

Trouble is, performances are not the big factor when it comes to points on the board. Results are.

Tonight it was a familiar result for Aitor Karanka – one more for the L column.

Birmingham City 1 – 3 Norwich City

Hosts Birmingham City went behind to a Teemu Pukki goal (28′) and also saw the Finn miss a penalty (35′) before Ivan Sanchez (39′ ) levelled things for a 1-1 half-time scoreline.

The battle of the opening 45 went to the Blues but it was a Norwich City second half thanks to a second from Pukki (76′) and a late goal for Olver Skipp (90+4′) to give the scoreline a flattering look for the Canaries.

It was an all too familiar story for Aitor Karanka who lost his 17th game whilst in charge at St Andrew’s; a total overshadowing just SIX wins.

Birmingham City stumble onwards – fan reaction

Here’s a selection of what Birmingham City fans are saying about Aitor Karanka and the state of Birmingham City at the moment.

Lastly, if you are still backing Karanka then you are absolutely sleep walking into league one. #BCFC — Tom ⚽️🥊🎣💪🎮 (@1875_KRO) February 23, 2021

This couldn’t be closer to the truth. @Karanka when are you going to do the right thing & walk away!? You’ve done it before, we need you to do it again #BCFC https://t.co/23luc5iwMe — Josh Clarke (@Jclarke724) February 23, 2021

As I see it, Karanka needs to be gone in the next 24 hours. With QPR on Saturday, it’s a quick turnaround then for the Huddersfield game. Not enough time to get a manager settled in that quickly. Needs to be done ASAP. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) February 23, 2021

It is apparent that Karanka does not read our tweets. I think an open letter on the fence at Wast Hills might work? #bcfc #kro — Martin Hall (@KroAzzurri) February 23, 2021

It’s hard to be totally depressed after that first half, which was the blueprint for the rest of the season IMO. Yet again though, after that second half, I’m left feeling that Karanka is hindering the team rather than helping them. QPR is now even more of a must-win. #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) February 23, 2021

@BCFC that performance sums up Karanka’s inept tactical knowledge of his players & opposition’s weaknesses. A strong 1st half performance with a balanced side, torn apart with poor substitutions. Example, Take off Gardner & push Valery into a central midfield role… #Really? — Noddy (@sellyoakblue) February 23, 2021

If Karanka doesn’t get the sack tonight/within the next few days, it clearly shows the board are happy with the club going down #BCFC — Harry Beevis (@HarryBeevis) February 23, 2021

The poor subs cost us today, San Jose he is just awful and taking off our best players, this is getting beyond a joke, Karanka you are out of your depth #bcfc — Chris Gray (@ChrisGr60511028) February 23, 2021

@Karanka you’ve lost us that game tonight muk. Sort yourself out will ya, ended the game with 7 defenders on the pitch 🙄@bcfc #bcfc — mitch clifton☝ (@mitch_from_brum) February 23, 2021

Karanka pack your bags mate and take that fraud San Jose with you #bcfc — sammm (@SamMcCorry) February 23, 2021

Will a loss against QPR next time out mean the sack for Karanka?