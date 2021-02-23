Tonight Birmingham City put in a much better display than recent games against Sky Bet Championship table-toppers Norwich City.

Trouble is, performances are not the big factor when it comes to points on the board. Results are.

Tonight it was a familiar result for Aitor Karanka – one more for the L column.

Birmingham City 1 – 3 Norwich City

Hosts Birmingham City went behind to a Teemu Pukki goal (28′) and also saw the Finn miss a penalty (35′) before Ivan Sanchez (39′ ) levelled things for a 1-1 half-time scoreline.

The battle of the opening 45 went to the Blues but it was a Norwich City second half thanks to a second from Pukki (76′) and a late goal for  Olver Skipp (90+4′) to give the scoreline a flattering look for the Canaries.

It was an all too familiar story for Aitor Karanka who lost his 17th game whilst in charge at St Andrew’s; a total overshadowing just SIX wins.

Birmingham City stumble onwards – fan reaction

Here’s a selection of what Birmingham City fans are saying about Aitor Karanka and the state of Birmingham City at the moment.

