Per the Chronicle Live’s Stuart Jamieson, new Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has outlined his plans for the Black Cats.

His first major interview since being confirmed the new owner has brought some news for fans of the Wearside club.

A takeover thankfully over – moving on

The news of the takeover broke on Christmas Eve – an ideal present for Sunderland fans after a pretty rubbish 2020 with that has been going on.

Official control for Louis-Dreyfus came via the posting and publishing of documents with Companies House last week.

Today’s words, via Sunderland’s club stream of their game against Fleetwood Town, was the first big branding of his plans for the club.

Commenting on his background as the “son of a football club owner,” Louis-Dreyfus talked about his pride at being Sunderland’s new owner tempered with the responsibility that came with it.

Deeper comments on the way forward

Talking about the thoughts that he had, Louis-Dreyfus was keen to stress that it was all a part of “having a long-term vision” for the club.

Part of that long-termism is the appointments of Lee Johnson, Kristjaan Speakman and Steve Davis.

Lous-Dreyfus stresses that whilst it may be a long-term outlook that he is adopting, he is “happy the fans and club can take this journey together which hopefully will bring better times for the club.”

Commenting on specifics, Louis-Dreyfus said: “We need to have a structured engagement programme with the supporters to communicate what we’re trying to do and where we’re trying to go, which is something we’ll implement now.”

Sunderland fans can finally look ahead

Sunderland have been in Sky Bet League One after successive relegations from the Premier League (2016/17) and the Championship (2017/18) saw them hit the third tier.

They are currently in the play-off picture in League One and beat Fleetwood Town tonight by a 2-0 scoreline. That put them four points away from Accrington Stanley in 7th who are on 46 points.

A continued good run could see the Black Cats promoted back to the Championship where many neutrals think that they belong.

Will Sunderland gain promotion this season? Is it the Black Cats year?