Lincoln City drew 2-2 at home to Swindon Town in League One tonight.

Michael Appleton would’ve been raging at half-time after witnessing his side conceded two avoidable goals against the League One strugglers.

Jordan Garrick was on hand to score Swindon’s opener before Jorge Grant levelled from the spot, but Brett Pitman would fire Swindon in front before the break.

Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer was at fault for Pitman’s goal and plenty of Lincoln City fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the 24-year-old.

The former Plymouth Argyle man has featured in all 29 of Lincoln City’s League One fixtures so far this season. But he’s made a few costly mistakes throughout, making another tonight.

Adding to tonight’s pain, Peterborough United won away at Plymouth to leapfrog Lincoln City into 1st-place of the League One table.

See what these Lincoln City fans had to say on Twitter about Palmer’s performance tonight: