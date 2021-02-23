Lincoln City drew 2-2 at home to Swindon Town in League One tonight.

Michael Appleton would’ve been raging at half-time after witnessing his side conceded two avoidable goals against the League One strugglers.

Jordan Garrick was on hand to score Swindon’s opener before Jorge Grant levelled from the spot, but Brett Pitman would fire Swindon in front before the break.

Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer was at fault for Pitman’s goal and plenty of Lincoln City fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the 24-year-old.

The former Plymouth Argyle man has featured in all 29 of Lincoln City’s League One fixtures so far this season. But he’s made a few costly mistakes throughout, making another tonight.

Adding to tonight’s pain, Peterborough United won away at Plymouth to leapfrog Lincoln City into 1st-place of the League One table.

See what these Lincoln City fans had to say on Twitter about Palmer’s performance tonight:

Who swapped Alex Palmer for Jordan Pickford in the last 10 days? — US IMPS FAN (@ImpsFan) February 23, 2021

What on earth was Alex Palmer doing?!🙄 — Ryan (@Ryan_Rosee) February 23, 2021

Why is Palmer playing like Adrian — Totallytommy200 (@totallytommy200) February 23, 2021

What was Palmer doing! Very poor goal to give away. — Leejmcintosh (@leejmcintosh) February 23, 2021

Just put your foot through it and reset for a throw in. It's not much to ask is it — Samuel Rowson (@SamuelRowson) February 23, 2021

Just kick it out for a corner! — Stuart (@littleheadstone) February 23, 2021

In other words… Palmer gives Swindon a goal — Adam Fairweather (@adamf_99) February 23, 2021