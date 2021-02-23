Middlesbrough lost 3-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship tonight.

Middlesbrough welcomed a Bristol City side who’d lost their seven previous fixtures in all competitions tonight, watched on by their newly appointed manager Nigel Pearson.

The Robins would put on quite the first-half show for their new boss – previous Middlesbrough target Famara Diedhiou scored twice and Nahki Wells scored one to give Bristol City a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Dael Fry would claw one back for Middlesbrough with 10-minutes remaining, but Boro couldn’t mount anymore of a comeback.

Having won their previous two games going into tonight, Middlesbrough massively let themselves down with what was another defensively weak performance at the Riverside.

One man took the brunt of Middlesbrough fans’ online criticism though, and that was goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The man brought in from Fulham ahead of this season has been a contested name at times, and plenty of Middlesbrough fans took to Twitter to berate his antics in tonight’s game: