Bristol City won 3-1 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Bristol City’s newly appointed manager Nigel Pearson watched on as his side put on a sublime first-half display v Middlesbrough tonight.

The Robins found themselves 3-0 up at the Riverside before half-time – Famara Diedhiou bagged a brace and Nahki Wells also got on the score-sheet, with Dael Fry scoring Middlesbrough’s consolation in the second-half.

Wells has been a hotly contested name of late. The Bermudan scored his seventh Championship goal of the season tonight but fans have been questioning his recent impact, having scored just one in his last eight appearances.

But the presence of Pearson has seemingly thrust Bristol City into gear and Wells was a number of standout performers tonight.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on on Twitter about Wells’ performance v Middlesbrough tonight: