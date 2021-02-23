Bristol City won 3-1 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Bristol City’s newly appointed manager Nigel Pearson watched on as his side put on a sublime first-half display v Middlesbrough tonight.

The Robins found themselves 3-0 up at the Riverside before half-time – Famara Diedhiou bagged a brace and Nahki Wells also got on the score-sheet, with Dael Fry scoring Middlesbrough’s consolation in the second-half.

Wells has been a hotly contested name of late. The Bermudan scored his seventh Championship goal of the season tonight but fans have been questioning his recent impact, having scored just one in his last eight appearances.

But the presence of Pearson has seemingly thrust Bristol City into gear and Wells was a number of standout performers tonight.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on on Twitter about Wells’ performance v Middlesbrough tonight:

@nahkiwells I hope you continue to prove me wrong, tonight you have played really well come on u reds🔴🔴🔴 — Charlie Russell (@Charlie29391601) February 23, 2021

This is what happens when you play him centrally — Alex georgiou (@alexgeorgiou241) February 23, 2021

I don’t ever want to see slander on nahki wells name again — Alfie smart (@AlfieSmart2) February 23, 2021

Nahki Wells had actually woken up from his hibernation 🔴⚪ — Lewis Hall (@LewisBCFC17) February 23, 2021

I never ever doubted you @nahkiwells — Naylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Owennaylor28) February 23, 2021

HES DONE ITTTTT NAHKI WELLS SO GOOD TO SEE HIM LOVING HIS FOOTBALL AND HE FINALLY LOOKS HAPPY TO HE IN A CITY SHIRT!! 🇧🇲🐐 — ْْ (@bcfctom_) February 23, 2021