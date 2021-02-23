Norwich City won 3-1 at Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

The odds were stacked against Birmingham City going into tonight’s game at home to league leaders Norwich City.

Aitor Karanka had bought himself some more time in the dugout after a win at Sheffield Wednesday last time but tonight, nobody gave his side a chance against Norwich City.

READ: Everton, Man United lining up for Norwich City’s Max Aarons

Karanka’s side put on a good fight in the first-half but would fall behind undeservedly owing to a Teemu Pukki goal. The Finn had a chance to double Norwich’s lead soon after but would miss from the spot.

Ivan Sanchez then scored an all-important equaliser for Birmingham City before half-time, but Pukki would find Norwich City’s winner with 15-minutes to play, and Oliver Skipp would seal the win in injury time.

It was an inspired performance from Birmingham City tonight and one player stood out in particular – Jeremie Bela. The 27-year-old looked hungry throughout and plenty of Birmingham City fans noted his performance on Twitter: