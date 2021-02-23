Norwich City won 3-1 at Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

The odds were stacked against Birmingham City going into tonight’s game at home to league leaders Norwich City.

Aitor Karanka had bought himself some more time in the dugout after a win at Sheffield Wednesday last time but tonight, nobody gave his side a chance against Norwich City.

Karanka’s side put on a good fight in the first-half but would fall behind undeservedly owing to a Teemu Pukki goal. The Finn had a chance to double Norwich’s lead soon after but would miss from the spot.

Ivan Sanchez then scored an all-important equaliser for Birmingham City before half-time, but Pukki would find Norwich City’s winner with 15-minutes to play, and Oliver Skipp would seal the win in injury time.

It was an inspired performance from Birmingham City tonight and one player stood out in particular – Jeremie Bela. The 27-year-old looked hungry throughout and plenty of Birmingham City fans noted his performance on Twitter:

Norwich are top of the league by 7 points and look clear to win the league. blues have been all over them in all honesty, bela has max aarons on strings and we should really have 2 or 3 goals. big second half needed. #bcfc — jack 🕺 (@bcfcxjack) February 23, 2021

Started well here! Get the ball out to Bela as much as possible! — Aaron (@az_bcfc) February 23, 2021

Jeremie Bela is playing like he’s on Fifa Street. I love it. — Tom (@TP0wen) February 23, 2021

Weirdly good start… Bela, Sunjic and Dean looking lively. #bcfc — Connor (@cdbcfc_) February 23, 2021

Quarter of an hour gone and Blues really bright, Pedersen and Bela especially so. Norwich look lethal on the attack though, they flood the box with options. #bcfc #ncfc — Brian Dick (@briandick) February 23, 2021