Premier League champions Liverpool are on a slide at the moment. Once almost invincible, the Reds are being picked off seemingly at will.

QPR striker, and Liverpool fan, Charlie Austin pinpoints one fact that he thinks is underpinning all of this.

Liverpool demise easy to pinpoint – Austin

Liverpool have lost their last four games at Anfield in the league. That hasn’t happened for nearly 100 years – the last time being in 1923.

Liverpool’s struggles, says Austin – in speaking to talkSPORT – can be traced back to just one point. This single point was the lateness in replacing key defender Virgil van Dyke.

On this lapse of judgement, Austin was critical saying: “Van Dijk has a massive injury in November, and they know he’s out for the season, and it takes them until deadline day to try and replace him?”

Austin is also critical adding that the title is gone and the Reds are left scrabbling around for scraps. The on-loan West Brom striker added: “at the moment it’s going to be a struggle for top four… it’s going to be a struggle for top six!”

Austin back at Loftus Road and shining

Austin returned for his second spell at Loftus Road in early January – chances being hard to come by at Premier League West Brom.

His first spell for Rangers saw him appear in 89 games, scoring 47 goals and providing 11 assists.

His second spell has seen him feature in seven Sky Bet Championship games for Mark Warburton’s side. Those seven games have seen him score three goals.

He has been instrumental in helping QPR to climb to a midtable 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

They face a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End tomorrow.

