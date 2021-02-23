Former Football League defender Dan Jones has left Hereford, as announced by their official club website.

The National League North season has been declared null and void meaning they have allowed him to depart to be closer to his family.

Jones, who is 34 years old, impressed during his brief spell at Edgar Street and has moved on with their best regards.

He is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date.

The left-back started his career at Wolves and played 11 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Northampton Town, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Bristol Rovers.

Jones was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in 2010 and spent three years on the books at Hillsborough, helping the Owls gain promotion from League One in his second season at the club. His chances became scarce in the Championship and he saw game time dry up in South Yorkshire.

He then moved to Port Vale in 2013 and was part of their side who were promoted from League Two in his first campaign at Vale Park.

Jones embarked on spells at Chesterfield and Notts County before spending the first-half of last season at Cambridge United.

He played 19 games for the U’s in all competitions before dropping into non-league just over 12 months ago for stints at Solihull Moors and most recently Hereford.