Arsenal could listen to offers for Reiss Nelson this summer, according to a report by CBS Sports.

The Gunners are believed to be open to selling the winger on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Nelson, who is 21 years old, was linked with Championship table toppers Norwich City in the January transfer window, as reported by the Independent.

The England Under-21 international was mentioned along with Joe Willock as players Mikel Arteta’s side could have used as part of a player-swap deal to sign Norwich star Emi Buendia.

However, the Canaries had no intention of selling their key man this winter and managed to fend off Premier League interest to keep him until the end of the season at least.

Nelson didn’t end up making the move to Carrow Road but could become available this summer.

The youngster has risen up through Arsenal’s academy and made his first competitive first-team appearance for the London club in the Community Shield against Chelsea in 2017.

He has since gone on to play 47 times for the Gunners in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals.

Nelson was also loaned out to Hoffenheim during the 2018/19 season and caught the eye in the Bundesliga, bagging seven goals in 29 games.

He may be sold by Arsenal this summer and his availability is likely to alert a lot of attention.