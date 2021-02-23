Gary O’Neil has left his role with Liverpool Under-23’s to join AFC Bournemouth, as announced by the Reds’ official club website this afternoon.

The Cherries have appointed him as their first-team coach and he will work under their new boss Jonathan Woodgate.

O’Neil, who is 37 years old, joined Liverpool in August 2020 but has now left Anfield for a new challenge.

The former Championship man is now back in the Football League as a coach and will be looking to help Bournemouth gain promotion back to the Premier League.

O’Neil made just under 550 appearances in his playing career before hanging up his boots in 2019.

He started his career at Portsmouth and went on to play 192 times for the Fratton Park club before a four year spell at Middlesbrough.

The ex-midfielder was then snapped up by West Ham United and spent three seasons with the Hammers in the Premier League before QPR signed him in 2013.

O’Neil helped the R’s gain promotion from the Championship in his single season with them under Harry Redknapp before Norwich City came calling. He was sent off for the Hoops in the Play-Off final against Derby County.

He made it two promotions in as many seasons with the Canaries in 2015 before ending his career with Bristol City and Bolton Wanderers.

O’Neil was a hit with his final club Bolton and won their Supporter’s Player of the Year award before deciding to call it a day on his playing days.