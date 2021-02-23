According to Wales Online, four Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Cardiff City’s emerging starlet Kieron Evans.

The 19-year-old Cardiff City starlet has started to appear in the senior picture in recent months.

While featuring for the club’s youth sides, Evans has been involved in four matchday squads for the Bluebirds.

The youngster was an unused substitute in Cardiff’s cup defeats at the hands of Northampton Town and Nottingham Forest as well as league games Birmingham City and Norwich City.

Now, amid his emergence in the first-team scene at the Cardiff City Stadium, reports have emerged claiming Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder.

As per a report from Wales Online, four top-flight sides are showing an interest in Evans. Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Burnley and West Brom are said to be eyeing the Wales youth international ahead of a potential swoop.

The report adds that coaches at Cardiff City rate Evans highly and see him as a future talent. With the youngster’s stock rising, it will be interesting to see if he gets a shot at first-team football under Mick McCarthy to showcase his abilities.

McCarthy has transformed Cardiff into play-off contenders following his arrival earlier this year. As it stands, the Bluebirds sit in 7th place in the Championship following five consecutive wins.

