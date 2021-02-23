QPR’s U23 side faced Ipswich Town’s U23s today, and fans might be interested to see Fulham’s Martell Taylor-Crossdale featuring.

QPR are becoming synonymous for recruiting unwanted youth into their own development squad, before bettering them and selling them on.

Ebere Eze is the most obvious of those recent examples and several could yet follow in his footsteps – the next could be Taylor-Crossdale.

The 21-year-old is formerly of the Chelsea academy. He joined up with Fulham in 2019 and last would season make his first-team debut in the League Cup, but he’s not featured for the Whites since.

Now though, Fulham fans seem to believe that QPR have signed Taylor-Crossdale, after Ipswich Town mentioned him in their live tweets from today’s game:

Martell Taylor-Crossdale has moved to QPR by the looks of it. #ffc https://t.co/okRrOY234U — Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) February 23, 2021

We seem to have sold a youth player without telling anyone. No transparency, just vibes. https://t.co/aXtz5oXENf — ed (@eddieffc) February 23, 2021

He’s a player who Fulham fans were keen to see more of. There’s been no official mention of his movements but now with Taylor-Crossdale featuring for QPR’s development side, it either suggests he’s moved there or is on trial there.

A loan move wouldn’t seem to make sense, but he’d certainly be someone who QPR would be interested in and Fulham fans have been left searching for an answer as to what’s happened the English attacker.

More interestingly though is that Taylor-Crossdale scored the equaliser for QPR today, direct from a free-kick.

73’ QPR goal. Martell Taylor-Crossdale equalises direct from a free-kick. Town U23s 1-1 QPR.@CNettraining | #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 23, 2021

QPR fans will be eager to hear about Taylor-Crossdale and should he be on trial at the club or even have signed, then he’s another youngster that could be working his way into Mark Warburton’s starting line-up.