As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed youngsters Dan Pike and Connor McBride will be in the squad for their midweek clash against Watford.

Rovers have been dealt further injury blows ahead of their upcoming clash with promotion hunters Watford.

Striker Sam Gallagher suffered a bruised lung in Blackburn’s weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest. Right-back Ryan Nyambe has also been ruled out of the midweek clash after a hamstring problem flared up again.

Now, ahead of Wednesday night’s tie with Xisco Munoz’s Hornets, Tony Mowbray has revealed two Rovers youngsters will be involved in the squad at Ewood Park.

Young striker Connor McBride and 19-year-old right-back Dan Pike will both be in the squad, the Blackburn Rovers boss has confirmed. As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray said:

“We’ve called Dan Pike into the squad, so he’ll be with us tomorrow. We’ve called Connor McBride into the squad. I don’t think anyone else is joining.”

With injury problems presenting the starlets with a chance to impress, it will be interesting to see how they fare should they feature.

McBride, 19, has been in impressive form for the Under-23s since joining from Celtic in the summer. The Falkirk-born attacker has netted 10 goals and laid on two assists in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, featuring across the front line.

As for Pike, the youngster has featured heavily for Blackburn’s youth sides. He has appeared on the bench twice this season, being an unused substitute against Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers. In 18 games for the Under-23s, Pike has laid on two assists, also playing 55 times for the Under-18s.