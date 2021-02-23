AFC Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed winger David Brooks is set for over a month on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old winger has had injuries to contend with at times of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Brooks spent time out earlier this season through an ankle injury that forced him out of the Wales international squad. After playing a part in 22 consecutive Championship games, the AFC Bournemouth star was absent from the Cherries’ defeat to QPR.

Now, the expected length of Brooks’ absence has been revealed. Jonathan Woodgate had hoped an injury to the attacker was ‘not too serious’.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Bournemouth ace is expected to spend four to five weeks on the sidelines. Brooks went over on his ankle during a training session, with the severity being revealed after a scan on Friday.

Speaking on the injury to Brooks, Woodgate told the club’s official website:

“It’s his other ankle. He went over on it in training on Friday. We’ve had a scan on it, I think it’s going to be four to five weeks.

“That isn’t great as he’s a valuable player at the football club.”

So far this season, Brooks has featured in 29 games across all competitions. In the process, the Bournemouth star has chipped in with four goals and five assists.

Now that the length of his absence has now been confirmed, the Wales international will be looking to get back to full fitness and held the Cherries in their push for promotion.

As it stands, Bournemouth occupy 6th place. Woodgate’s side sit eight points away from the automatic spots and three ahead of 7th placed Cardiff City.