Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has said he feels ‘a little disappointed’ after Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth didn’t appoint Thierry Henry as their new manager.

Jonathan Woodgate’s role as caretaker manager at Dean Court was made permanent by the Cherries last week. The former Middlesbrough boss will lead the club until the end of the season, taking over following the sacking of Jason Tindall.

A wide range of names were linked with the then-vacant AFC Bournemouth role. Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was mentioned as a surprise contender, while Arsenal and France legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were also considered.

With Woodgate now confirmed as boss, Neil Warnock has revealed who he hoped would get the role.

The Boro boss, who took over from Woodgate at the Riverside, has said he would have liked to see current CF Montreal boss Henry get the job with the Championship promotion hunters.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said he believes Woodgate has an ‘excellent chance’ of securing a longer deal. However, he believes Henry would have been an interesting appointment. He said:

“I think Jonathan will have learned a lot from his experiences here last season. You always learn from any experience in management. I’m sure he’s learned from the Boro experience and I think he’s got an excellent chance of still being the manager there next season.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Jonathan. But, I’m a little disappointed they didn’t get Thierry Henry if I’m honest.

“I was hoping they were going to get Henry. I thought, wow, he’ll wonder what’s hit him coming to the Championship.”

With Woodgate tasked with firing the Cherries back to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how the remainder of the campaign pans out.

Next up for Bournemouth is an in-form Cardiff City side. The two sides find themselves in the battle for the play-off spots, with only three points separating the pair.

