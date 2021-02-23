Chronicle Live journalist James Hunter has shared confirmation that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is now a director at Sunderland, and that Stewart Donald and Jim Rodwell no longer are.

The Frenchman finalised his takeover of Sunderland last week. It’s been in the works throughout this season and opens up what looks to be a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history.

Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival brings an end to Donald’s reign and a contested one it’s been. He remains at the club as a minority shareholder, but now his removal form the board has been officially confirmed by Companies House – a registrar within the Department for Business.

Confirmation from Companies House that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has been appointed a director of #safc, and Stewart Donald and Jim Rodwell are no longer directors. pic.twitter.com/yiWBrsyoTm — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 23, 2021

Sunderland fans can now rest assured that Donald’s involvements with the club will solely be as a minority shareholder.

Rodwell on the other hand had stepped by from his role as chief executive last week – the day after Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover was finalised.

Since, the club has quickly gone about reshaping the academy and has plans to bring about a ‘data-driven’ philosophy, exciting fans and giving the team a new lease of life on the pitch.

Lee Johnson’s side claimed a solid 3-0 win at League One strugglers Burton Albion last weekend which brings them up to 6th in the table.

The club now has 18 League One fixtures to ensure that they retain that spot in the top-six, if not go one step further and close what is an eight-point gap to Peterborough United in 2nd.

Times are exciting for Sunderland, and he rebuild for the Premier League looks well and truly on course.