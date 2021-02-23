According to Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano, Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is attracting further Premier League interest, with Everton the latest side said keen.

Everton are interested in Max Aarons as potential target for the next transfer window. He’s in the list, as Ancelotti is looking for a new right-back. 🔵 #EFC It’s gonna be a long race: Bayern Münich have already opened talks with Norwich to sign Aarons, Man Utd scouted him too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2021

A whole host of sides have been linked with moves for Max Aarons over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ever since Norwich City’s relegation to the Premier League, Aarons has been the subject of significant transfer interest. Top-flight sides Manchester United and Spurs are among the English sides said keen, while European giants FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been linked.

Now, reports have emerged claiming Everton are lining up a swoop for the 21-year-old star.

The Toffees – who brought in Canaries academy graduate Ben Godfrey last summer – are said to have made Aarons a ‘potential target’ for the summer transfer window, as per the reputable Fabrizio Romano.

Increasing interest in Aarons’ services has recently seen Norwich slap a hefty price tag on the youngster. Reports emerged claiming the Championship promotion-hopefuls will be looking to receive between £30m and £35m for the right-back.

With the pursuit for Aarons hotting up, it will be interesting to see if Aarons remains a Norwich City player beyond the end of the next summer transfer window.

Since breaking into Norwich’s senior side, Aarons has become a key player for Daniel Farke’s side.

Across all competitions, the England youth international has notched up 116 appearances for the Canaries. In the process, Aarons has found the back of the net on four occasions, also chipping in with 11 assists.