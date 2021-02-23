Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked to a host of top tier names in Europe this season, with Everton and Manchester United seeming the most interested English clubs.

This season, the 21-year-old Aarons has emerged as not just one of the best up and coming right-backs in England, but in Europe.

He’s featured in all 31 of Norwich City’s Championship games this season and after most every performance, Norwich fans are all talking about how good he really is.

It’s no joke that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with the right-back. Playing in age where the wing-back position is such an important one, the top clubs need to find the top wing-backs breaking through.

Aarons is just that – his dynamism and all-round ball retention on the right is outstanding, along with his ability to draw fouls and defend reassuringly too.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reiterates that Aarons is a summer target of Everton, with United having already scouted him and Bayern Munich in talks too – Norwich City have been quick to place a £35million price- tag on the full-back.

So what can Everton and United fans expect from Aarons? See what these Norwich City fans have had to say on Twitter about Aarons’ season so far:

Aarons deserves this. Would miss him so much, but this is the move he needs #ncfc https://t.co/N3qDFB9Y2D — Max Broughton (@MB52NCFC) February 15, 2021

Max Aarons has been outstanding this season, in fact he's been outstanding since he came into the team in 2018, if he seals a deal to a huge club like Bayern then well played to the lad #ncfc — James Flett 💙 (@thecraftyjoiner) February 15, 2021

Max Aarons is a tank with a V8 engine Boy can do it all and when he unfortunately leaves us, he's gonna be gaining us a pretty penny#ncfc — Dean🏳️‍🌈 (@D34N96) February 13, 2021

The defender with the MOST key passes in England. Started 105 of the last 107 games. Performed admirably through interest from Barcelona and another club during January. Max Aarons deserves huge respect for his professionalism and attitude, easy to forget he's just 20 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/BF4osGkaFX — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) February 10, 2021

Have thoroughly enjoyed watching Max Aarons develop into a top right back over the past few seasons. Brilliant work rate, desire and professionalism, he's going to have some career💪 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/El5SjXeUrK — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) February 16, 2021

What I would say is Trippier hasn’t played for ages coz he’s banned. Yes, Phil Foden might get there ahead of Stirling. A very left field right back is our boy Max Aarons at #NCFC. Will be the best right back in the country when he gets an inevitable transfer. Exciting times… — Ｃａｎａｒｙ Ｍａｒｋ (@mark_woodroffe) January 27, 2021