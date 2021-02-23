Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked to a host of top tier names in Europe this season, with Everton and Manchester United seeming the most interested English clubs.

This season, the 21-year-old Aarons has emerged as not just one of the best up and coming right-backs in England, but in Europe.

He’s featured in all 31 of Norwich City’s Championship games this season and after most every performance, Norwich fans are all talking about how good he really is.

It’s no joke that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with the right-back. Playing in age where the wing-back position is such an important one, the top clubs need to find the top wing-backs breaking through.

Aarons is just that – his dynamism and all-round ball retention on the right is outstanding, along with his ability to draw fouls and defend reassuringly too.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reiterates that Aarons is a summer target of Everton, with United having already scouted him and Bayern Munich in talks too – Norwich City have been quick to place a £35million price- tag on the full-back.

So what can Everton and United fans expect from Aarons? See what these Norwich City fans have had to say on Twitter about Aarons’ season so far: