MLS outfit Seattle Sounders have confirmed on their official club website that attacker Jordan Morris will be returning from his loan with Swansea City after suffering a season-ending injury.

The forward only linked up with the Swans in the January transfer window, joining Steve Cooper’s ranks on loan.

However, in just his fifth appearance for the club, Morris was dealt a cruel injury blow. The Swansea City loan man suffered ACL damage in the surprise 4-1 loss to Huddersfield Town, being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The Championship club confirmed the extent of Morris’ injury on Monday and now, parent club Seattle Sounders have issued a statement on the matter.

The MLS side have confirmed Morris will be returning to the USA before undergoing surgery. Speaking on the 26-year-old’s situation, the Sounders’ general manager Garth Lagerway said:

“First and foremost, we have been in touch with Jordan and he has our full support during this difficult time for him and his family. It’s important to us that he gets the best care possible, as well as the most comfortable environment to recover.

“Having gone through this before in 2018, seeing Jordan suffer another injury of this nature makes it equally devastating and hopeful. We know first-hand the resilience of his character and look forward to the day he steps on the soccer field again.

“In the meantime, we’re focused on welcoming him home and making sure he has the full support of our club.”

With Morris’ return to the States confirmed, Swansea will now turn their attentions to responding after last weekend’s defeat.

The Championship promotion candidates face Coventry City on Wednesday night. A win could see Cooper’s side return to the automatic promotion spots, with the Swans currently sat in 4th.