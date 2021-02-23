Leeds United are the latest club to be linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Ajani Burchall.

The Whites have set their sights on signing the highly-rated youngster this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

Burchall, who is 16 years old, has been linked with Premier League duo Arsenal and West Ham United over recent times but Leeds have now joined the chase for his signature.

The teenager is out of contract at the end of this season and could be snapped up on a free transfer. Bournemouth are keen on keeping him but are facing some serious competition.

Burchall was born in Bermuda and joined the Cherries in 2014. He has since progressed through their youth ranks and signed a pre-scholarship agreement a couple of years ago.

He made his senior debut for the Championship promotion hopefuls in a league fixture against Huddersfield Town in December and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Leeds have been keeping one eye on the future and have really made an effort to bolster their youth ranks over recent years. These are exciting times at Elland Road and they are now going toe-to-toe with league rivals Arsenal and West Ham for Burchall from Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are in action tomorrow night against Cardiff City in Jonathan Woodgate’s first game as their new permanent boss.