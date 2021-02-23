Barnsley have today announced that they’ve triggered a 12-month extension on Victor Adeboyejo’s contract – now fans want to see a deal for Alex Mowatt.

The 23-year-old Adeboyejo has been in the Barnsley set-up since 2017 and has 40 league appearances to his name for the Tykes.

He’s had to be patient to get his run in the starting line-up but this season under Valerien Ismael, Adeboyejo is flourishing, and fans are delighted with his new deal.

But Barnsley fans have been waiting all season to hear the news of Mowatt’s extended deal, and the wait goes on. He’s out of contract in the summer and has endured a season of speculation surrounding his future.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed another hugely impressive campaign in the Championship having featured in all but one of his side’s 30 league games so far, scoring five.

Time is running out for the club to finalise a new deal, and fans are becoming more and more weary of what might come of Mowatt this summer.

See what these Barnsley fans are saying about Mowatt after Adeboyejo’s new deal:

@Victor_Ade_9 pass the pen to Al for us pal https://t.co/856Trnmkve — Harri (@bfcharri) February 23, 2021

Congratulations Victor now for Skip Mowatt? — Alan Smith (@AlSmith_tykemad) February 23, 2021

wwwwww now mowatt? — Kyle (@kylebarrettt) February 23, 2021

Good but not the signing we want to see MOWATT PLEASE — paz48 (@rayzor1971) February 23, 2021

Right

Now mowatt — kian gedney (@GedneyKian) February 23, 2021