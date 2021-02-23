Bristol City have appointed ex-Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson on a deal until the end of the season, replacing Dean Holden who was sacked last week.

Bristol City after several years under Lee Johnson followed by half-a-season under his former assistant have finally made the external appointment that long looks to have been needed.

Pearson comes in with his new side on the back of a seven game losing streak in all competitions, sitting in 15th-place of the Championship table.

Reaching the play-offs has been the aim for Bristol City in the past few seasons but they continue to fall short of that mark. Now on 39 points for the season, they’re 10 behind Bournemouth in 6th and with 15 games of their season left.

A top-six finish would be an unprecedented achievement for Pearson, but his appointment is likely one that the board will hope steadies a rapidly sinking ship in Bristol City.

Given his experience and the potential that Bristol City’s squad has, it seems inevitable that Pearson will stabilise the side, and land himself the job past this season.

He’s a hugely experienced manager who gained a lot of love after being harshly sacked by Watford near the end of last season, but no fan base has more time for Pearson than Leicester City’s.

In two separate stints at the club Pearson oversaw 289 games in charge, won both the League One and Championship titles and set the foundations for the club’s eventual title-winning 2015/16 campaign.

His football was never the most attractive. But in the Football League it proved effective – his commanding personality can divide opinion and often land him in trouble but what is also does is create an overwhelming sense of optimism.

He’s a manager that fans and players can trust and for many Leicester City fans, Bristol City’s appointment of Pearson is a masterstroke.

Plenty of Leicester City fans took to Twitter after the news was announced and their outpouring of support and expectation suggests that Bristol City have landed on a keen manager in Pearson.

See what some of them had to say below:

bristol city have got one of the best managers going there, said by an lcfc fan. Enjoy the ride — stuart dowell (@studowell) February 22, 2021

All the best @NigelGPearson @BristolCity you've got one of the best here 👌 — Ross Edmo (@Ross_Edmo) February 22, 2021

Congratulations on becoming champions of England @BristolCity — Julian PD (@JuJo_PD) February 22, 2021

Well done #BCFC you have the best manager we #lcfc have ever had @NigelGPearson get them up in the Prem — Tom Hancock (@TomHancock83) February 22, 2021

Good luck Nigel , did such a good job for Leicester after we sank to league 1 — Carl Broome (@CarlBroome5) February 22, 2021

Now my second favourite team. Nigel Pearson is a Leicester City legend like no other. Good luck, Bristol City #lcfc — Jonathan (@JonathanLCFC) February 22, 2021

So Nigel Pearson is the new Bristol City Manager. 15 games..10 points…surely he couldnt pull off a play off place..could he? Bristol city probably have the set up to get to the Prem…he might do it…hes done it before… #LCFC #BristolCity — Andrew Webb (@THENUNEATONFOX) February 22, 2021