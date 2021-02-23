Championship target Declan Gallagher has rejected a move to the MLS, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotsman has had interest from New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers but doesn’t want to move to America.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors too last month.

Gallagher started out Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops. He had to drop into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

The Scotland international spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 but they could lose him in the near future with his contract running down in the summer. He has played 64 times for the Well so far in his career.

Gallagher has attracted interest from the MLS but is not prepared to make the move over the Atlantic Ocean. Could this pave the way for the likes of QPR, Cardiff and Blackburn to swoop in?

Will Gallagher leave Motherwell this summer?