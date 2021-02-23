Andy Mangan will be Bristol Rovers’ first-team coach, as announced by their official club website.

The former Football League striker has linked up with Joey Barton at the Memorial Ground.

Bristol Rovers have chosen Barton as the man to replace Paul Tisdale and Clint Hill will also be his assistant.

Mangan, who is 34 years old, hung up his boots in 2018 after playing over 400 games.

He started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road. They handed him his first-team debut at the age of 17 but he didn’t quite make the grade with the Tangerines in the end.

The ex-attacker embarked on spells at Accrington Stanley, Bury, Forest Green Rovers, Wrexham and Fleetwood Town before Shrewsbury Town signed him in 2014.

Mangan spent the 2014/15 season with the Shrews and scored 10 goals in 36 games in his first stint there, helping them gain promotion to League One before leaving for Tranmere after 12 months.

He then spent the first-half of the campaign after at Prenton Park in the National League before Shrewsbury came calling that winter to throw him a lifeline in the Football League.

Mangan stayed for 18 months back at Shrewsbury before making the trip back to Tranmere.

He has since played for Bala Town but is now looking forward to being a coach at Bristol Rovers.

